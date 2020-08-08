Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers have landed the signature of former Colchester United Academy and Maldon & Tiptree midfielder Callum Anderson.

The 19-year-old has split his time between the Sky Bet League Two club and Isthmian League North Division promotion hunters Maldon & Tiptree over the course of the past two seasons.

Anderson, who it is understood can also play right-back as well as in midfield, made 18 appearances for The Jammers in 2018/19 before three outings in the 2019/20 campaign which saw them comfortably top the standings before the season was abandoned and expunged due to Covid-19.

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott with new signing Callum Anderson (right)Picture: Haverhill Rovers (40111370)

He becomes Marc Abbott's third signing of the summer following on from the additions of former St Neot's Town pair Jonny Butler and Jacob Joseph.

Anderson has featured in three FA Youth Cup ties for Colchester United.

Meanwhile, former Diss Town striker Ben Fowkes has signed for Needham Market.

Read more Football