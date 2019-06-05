Ipswich Town Academy graduate Josh Revell has become Fergus O'Callaghan's third signing at Haverhill Rovers, the club have announced.

The 18-year-old agreed a deal to join the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club for the 2019/20 season.

The promising young midfielder is the third signing for the club, after the announcements of deals with Ryan Gibbs and with Max Dinnell earlier this week.

It is the latest in a number of significant changes at the Step 5 club this off-season, which has also seen the arrival of a new management team in Fergus O'Callaghan and James Bloomfield.

Revell moves from Bostik League North side Bury Town, where he has been a fringe player for the first team – making 12 appearances in 2018/19, mostly off the bench – while also playing for the U23 and U18 sides.

Bury Town FC - Josh Revell. (11780120)

James Bloomfield, assistant manager at Rovers, said Revell had helped Bury U18s reach the Suffolk U18 Cup final two seasons ago, and had learned a lot in the time since, having been part of a scholarship programme with Cambridge United.

He said: "(Fergus and I) identified Josh as a target and we are delighted to be able to bring him in to boost our playing squad and be able to boost his development as a player also."

* In other news from the club, defender Jemel Fox has been announced as a player-coach for the new season, as he works towards his UEFA B licence.

He will also work with the club's U18s and U16 EJA sides.