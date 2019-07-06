Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Haverhill Borough have announced the eye-catching signing of former Cambridge United and Luton Town professional Dan Gleeson.

The 34-year-old right-back comes to the Step 6 side having had a career which has seen him rack up more than 150 appearances for Cambridge United as well as representing the England C team on seven occasions.

He also has a rich experience of non-league, having represented Lowestoft Town, Cambridge City, St Neots Town and, more recently, Histon.

Borough boss Guy Habbin said: "I am delighted to be able to bring someone of Dan's experience into the club.

"The opportunity for our younger lads to be around someone who has professional experience will be pivotal to their development, and, of course, in the changing room."

It comes after the club also announced the addition of Joe Hogg.

Habbin said: "Joe is a great size and has shown his strengths aerially as well as being a very good passer of the ball."

Other incomings since Habbin joined the club are Lee Hurkett (Lakenheath) and Cameron Watson.