Haverhill Rovers manager Fergus O'Callaghan has wasted no time in his new role, signing forward Ryan Gibbs from former club Walsham-le-Willows.

Gibbs made 29 appearances for The Willows last season, scoring four goals, after returning to the club where he played youth football.

His return followed spells with higher-league Bury Town and Needham Market in recent seasons.

Ryan Gibbs

He is the first signing for the new management team at Rovers, after O'Callaghan (manager) and James Bloomfield (assistant) were announced as Stuart Wardley and Dario Seminerio's replacement last week.

Haverhill Rovers announced the signing on Twitter on Sunday morning, as they announced they were 'delighted' to see the forward join.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town have announced the departure of former Bury Town player Phil Weavers.

The centre-back made 88 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks, scoring four times.

