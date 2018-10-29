After a busy summer of change on and off the pitch, Haverhill Borough are now beginning the search for a new manager after the sudden departure of Scott Hiskey.

The former Coggeshall United assistant manager only took up the role in June aged 29, saying at the time he was coming in 'to bring the passion and joy back to this great community-run club' following an enforced relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight due to ground grading issues.

A club statement was put out yesterday afternoon saying personal reasons were behind Hiskey's departure, which came after Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Norwich CBS which left Borough fourth-from-bottom in the table, albeit having played less games than those around them.

SURPRISE EXIT: Haverhill Borough's Scott Hiskey in the dugout against Halstead Town PICTURE: Mecha Morton

It read: "The Haverhill Borough committee are saddened to announce that manager Scott Hiskey has chosen to step down with immediate effect.

"We understand Scott’s current priorities mean he cannot continue to devote the time and effort needed to manage at this level and we wish him well.

"As with any former member of the Borough family, he will be welcomed back, hopefully in the near future."

It also revealed Lee Martin will step into the caretaker manager role, assisted by the senior players, until a replacement is found.

*Applications for the post of Borough manager should be sent to: haverhillboroughfc@gmail.com

