Haverhill Rovers and Ely City have signalled their intent for the upcoming Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season with eye-catching defensive signings who were both previously at professional clubs.

Rovers' new full-back Kieran Michaels, who was recently released from Sky Bet League Two outfit Colchester United will have no trouble adapting to the lower level having played 24 games in the division on loan at Long Melford last season to help them secure their Premier Division status.

Michaels, who joined the Villagers in mid-November, was a big hit during his time at Stoneylands, winning the club's Supporters' Player of The Season award.

He becomes the fifth signing new manager Fergus O'Callaghan has made since the former Walsham-le-Willows manager was appointed at The New Croft club under three weeks ago.

Attacking midfielders or strikers have previously been the priority with Ryan Gibbs, Josh Revell, Max Dinnell and 24-goal Craig Pruden having all signed up under the new regime.

Meanwhile, Ely City manager Brady Stone has also strengthened his backline with higher-league Cambridge City centre-half Adam Capel having made his move to The Ellgia Stadium permanent.

The talented former Cambridge United scholar, who has also had spells with Histon and Cherry Hinton, is well known to Ely City supporters having had two loan spells at the club.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Ely City..Pictured: Adam Capel (E)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (12465530)

The young defender played an important role in seeing The Robins avoid relegation when he joined them for the last six games of the 2018/19 campaign, after breaking into Cambridge City's first team at Step 4.

He told the club's website he is "looking forward to carrying on playing for Brady and Martin, and with a great bunch of lads. Hopefully we will be able to carry on some of the form which kept us up last season".

Manager Brady Stone said he is 'delighted to have Adam at the club'.

He added: "He was fantastic during the last month of the season when he was on loan.He is a great lad on and off the pitch and I am so looking forward to working with him next season."

It comes after Stone confirmed most of his squad from last season have already signed for the club for the forthcoming season.

"The main aim was to keep the squad from last season and we have nearly done that," he said.

"There are still a few players yet to resign, but we have not lost anyone which is really pleasing.

"Now we just need to add some quality and the right type of player so we can push on and have a successful season."

Players that have been confirmed as resigning for The Robins are:

Harry Reynolds Jamie Alsop Sam Reed Sam Goodge Tom Williams Steve Holder Alex Batten Alex Theobald Josh Lowe Matty Simpson Nick Heap Jamie Thulbourne George Darling Joe Brannan

