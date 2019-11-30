Haverhill Rovers have brought in four players to boost the squad as they look to overturn a bad run in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, which has seen them pick up just one win from the last 11.

But, with today's home visit from Gorleston postponed due to an unplayable pitch, supporters will have to remain patient to see their new players on show.

Rovers (14th) will be next be in action away to Norwich United (7th) in a week's time (December 7).

Haverhill Rovers held a Testimonial for Marcus Hunt over the summer (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Marcus Hunt makes his return to the side he captained for more than 12 seasons; he has played for Rovers at least once a season for the past 20 years, including three games in 2018/19.

Speaking to the club website, manager James Bloomfield said: "There are not many still playing with a stronger history at the club.

"The wealth of knowledge to share with the younger players and his desire for Haverhill Rovers to be successful will spread and I think Marcus will enjoy this role as much as being an asset on the pitch. I’m pleased to bring back a real club legend."

Ryan Yallop has returned to Rovers from Mildenhall (Picture: Mecha Morton)

He will be joined by Ryan Yallop, who returns to The New Croft from Mildenhall Town, having made 13 appearances for them this term.

The former Bury Town and Stowmarket Town midfielder – named Suffolk FA Under-18 Representative Team Player of the Year in 2017 – made a total of 21 appearances for Rovers last term, with a further outing coming as a substitute.

Bloomfield said: "I’m delighted to have Ryan through the door, as I know he will be warmly welcomed back by supporters following his previous spell here.

"With a background of Ipswich Town and Cambridge United during his youth football and higher division experience playing regularly in the first team at Bury Town and most recently Mildenhall Town FC he will certainly be an asset to us.”

Virgilio Leitao was Diss Town's top scorer in 2017/18 (Picture: Gary Donnison)

Former Diss Town striker Virgilio Leitao also joins – with the hope he will bring the form which saw him net 25 goals from 38 appearances in 2017/18.

He scored nine goals in 25 appearances last season before leaving the club for further opportunities.

Bloomfied said: "Virgilo is like a missing piece of our jigsaw now, adding to the attacking power we already have at the club. Having been with Leiston, Stowmarket, Whitton and a 25 goals season at Diss at 28 years old we are adding a leader to the group. His personality and desire to win is welcomed by myself and the squad. Supporters will like him on and off the pitch I’m very sure."

Youth player Spencer Sykes will also step up to senior football from the 'thriving youth development system at the club'.

The player, who spent a spell with Cambridge United academy, has trained with the first team since pre-season.

Bloomfield said: "Since pre-season Spencer has spent a considerable amount of time around the first team particularly in training and is a real product of a thriving youth development system at the club. Much credit must go to Pete Betts for his work with the current U16s.

"Aside from a spell with Cambridge United, Spencer has been at the club from six years old and being from Haverhill knows just what the club is about and what it means to the local community.

"I’m proud to give Spencer the opportunity in senior football and if he remains focussed has a strong future at the club and beyond."

