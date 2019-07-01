Haverhill Rovers have continued to place emphasis on recruiting young and talented players, with the signing of Cambridge City's Henry Hall and Newmarket Town's Josh Martin.

They are the ninth and tenth player to commit to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club for the new season, with the team due to play their first pre-season friendly this weekend.

They will host Isthmian League South Division Central side Hertford Town on Saturday (1.30pm) to kick off their 2019/20 campaign.

And they will do so with their latest acquisitions.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Histon FC..Pictured: Henry Hall....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (13216351)

Hall signs permanently for the Step 5 club, having made 18 appearances for the side while on loan from Step 4's City last term – he scored one goal in that time.

After impressing in that time, the defender – who has also played for Bury Town Under-18s, Cambridge United Shadows and had trials with both Cambridge United and Barnsley FC.

Manager Fergus O'Callaghan said: "We are pleased to retain Henry on a permanent basis from Cambridge City.

"We identified Henry as a must to keep hold of and we're pleased to have this one complete, since returning from holiday he’s proven very keen to work hard to be the best player he possibly can.”

Head coach James Bloomfield, who links back up with the player after time together at Bury Town, added: "I am delighted to work with Henry again having have reached a county cup final with him at Bury Town.

"Henry is an athlete with a strong mind and want to win, with good direction, again could surprise himself with the level he could reach.”

Ely City v Newmarket Town on Tuesday in the League Challenge Cup Daniel Jeffrey tackled by Newmarket's Josh Martin debut for the 16 year old Picture Mark Westley. (13216402)

Martin, meanwhile, joins from fellow Step 5 club Newmarket, having made eight appearances for the Jockeys last season. He also turned out for the Cambridge United Shadows, a football academy in partnership with Cambridge United.

O'Callaghan said: “Josh, along with all additions, has fitted in nicely with the squad and our philosophy at the club.

"I’m expecting some big performances from him with the opportunity to show why we have signed him.”

Bloomfield added: "Josh fits the mould here, firstly being very talented technically known for his excellent range of passing and set pieces but also being slightly unproven with desire to play at a higher level.”

The club has already announced the signings of Ryan Gibbs from Walsham-le-Willows, Max Dinnell from lower-league Cornard United, Josh Revell from higher-league Bury Town, neighbour and rival Haverhill Borough's top scorer Craig Pruden, Colchester United youth product Kieran Michaels, as well as Whitton United's George Ablitt and the re-signing of Ben Tait, as well as experienced left-back Jemel Fox.

