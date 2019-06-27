The new management team of Fergus O'Callaghan and James Bloomfield have revealed their latest player signings, with the re-signing of midfielder Ben Tait and forward George Ablitt.

Tait last season broke into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division squad from the youth ranks, making 29 appearances – 17 of which were off the bench.

The club said his signature was 'always a priority, along with the other talented youngsters we continue to produce at the club'.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Long Melford..Pictured: Ben Tait (H) and Jake Jackson (L)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (13075494)

Manager O'Callaghan added: “Ben is a lively and tricky player who has already been impressive in pre-season, I know he will he keen to fight for a starting XI place in the side and we are delighted to be able to give him the opportunity to work hard and do just that.”

Meanwhile, former Whitton United and Ipswich Wanderers forward Ablitt has also confirmed his commitment to the Step 5 club.

He has, in recent years, played as both a wide and central forward.

Head coach Bloomfield said: "George is a hard-working, aggressive forward who plays with fire in his belly and hunger to win.

"Having seen his development over the last couple of years I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

* Meanwhile, club captain Sam Holmes has announced his departure from the club, due to changes in his personal circumstances preventing him from continuing 'to be as committed as Haverhill Rovers require me to be'.

A club statement revealed that Holmes played hundreds of games for Rovers in a career with the club lasting over 15 years. He was known for his no-nonsense tackling and never say die attitude, something which endeared him to all who watched him at The New Croft.

He was considered a role-model for everyone over at the football club during his time there and his presence will be greatly missed both on and off the pitch.

He spoke to Rovers, and said: "I've loved every minute of playing for and representing my town and I've been proud to be able to call myself captain of Haverhill Rovers.

"However, at the moment, I am at a moment in my life when football isn't my priority and I cannot continue to be as committed as Haverhill Rovers require me to be.

"I'm grateful for the support I have had from all the Rovers faithful over the years and hope they will continue to support the boys as amazingly this season as they did last year."

Sam knows that the door will always be open for him at The New Croft and we wish him well for the future.