Former Diss Town and Team Bury player Harrison Moore has become the latest Haverhill Rovers signing.

The central midfielder played his first 90 minutes on Tuesday night since returning from injury, in the 6-2 home win over Godmanchester Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

He made his debut off the bench on Saturday, as Haverhill Rovers bowed out of the FA Cup via a 2-0 defeat to Colney Heath.

Football action from Diss Town v Cornard United - Harry Moore (D) and Oliver Judge (C)..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (16938838)

The player, better known as Harry, has also played for divisional rivals Whitton United.

He made 21 appearances for First Division North side Diss last season, but has struggled with injury in recent times.

He becomes the twelfth signing of management duo Fergus O'Callaghan and assistant James Bloomfield, as they have assembled a young and talented squad.

O'Callaghan had spoken of his desire to recruit a central midfielder in the wake of Luke Haines departure to West Wratting, and quickly moved to bolster his side.

