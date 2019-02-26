Mark Lovell has confirmed his signing by higher-league Soham Town Rangers from Haverhill Rovers, pending successful player registration.

The 32-year-old striker expects to be available for the Bostik League North Division club's trip to Witham Town on Saturday.

He is the latest in a line of departing Rovers' top scorers this season, as the fourth player to leave the club having achieved the rank of club top scorer for the season.

Walsham Le Willows v Haverhill Rovers..Pictured: Mark Lovell in what turned out to be his final game for Haverhill Rovers...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (7435388)

He scored six goals for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club in his 29 appearances, 28 of which were starting, and did enough to prove his worth to Soham manager Robbie Mason – who made a seven-day approach for the forward on Sunday.

Lovell, who was playing at Kershaw Premier champions West Wratting last season, has experienced a meteoric rise up the non-league ladder with him now set to make his debut at Step 4 – within a year of playing Step 7 football.

Haverhill v Gorleston - Mark Lovell.Pic - Richard Marsham. (7435398)

Having helped Wratting to an inaugural Kershaw title last season, he jumped at the chance to move to Rovers in the summer and has now taken the opportunity to play at an even higher-level.

* Pick up a copy of the Haverhill Echo on Thursday for an interview with the player