Haverhill Rovers' player-manager Marc Abbott has revealed his latest signing as Reiss Oteng from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting.

The left-back has been registered in the nick of time for tonight's league encounter and is expected to travel with his new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division team-mates to face Long Melford this evening (7.45pm).

Oteng, 22, is a former Rovers youth player and reserves player, before leaving to experience senior football.

Pictured: Reiss Oteng (W) and Chris Palmer (L)

He played once for divisional rivals Linton Granta, scoring a goal, in the 2017/18 season before re-appearing at Wratting the following season.

Oteng made 16 appearances, scoring seven goals, in the 2018/19 season and has gone on to be one of the Step 7 side's most reliable players this term, having played in 18 fixtures (of 19) in all competitions, scoring once.

That goal came as West Wratting thrashed Chatteris Town 9-0 away on December 7.

Pictured: Jack Howard (L) and Reiss Oteng (W)

Abbott described him as a 'powerful player that likes to get forward' and feels he has developed the necessary attributes in his two seasons in men's football to contribute a lot at Step 5.

He added that Oteng has a 'strong chance of starting'.

