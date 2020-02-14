Home   Sport   Article

Haverhill Rovers sign West Wratting defender Reiss Oteng ahead of trip to Long Melford in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

By Hannah Dolman
-
Published: 12:35, 14 February 2020
 | Updated: 12:38, 14 February 2020

Haverhill Rovers' player-manager Marc Abbott has revealed his latest signing as Reiss Oteng from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting.

The left-back has been registered in the nick of time for tonight's league encounter and is expected to travel with his new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division team-mates to face Long Melford this evening (7.45pm).

Oteng, 22, is a former Rovers youth player and reserves player, before leaving to experience senior football.

West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Reiss Oteng (W) and Chris Palmer (L)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (29151922)
West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Reiss Oteng (W) and Chris Palmer (L)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (29151922)

He played once for divisional rivals Linton Granta, scoring a goal, in the 2017/18 season before re-appearing at Wratting the following season.

Oteng made 16 appearances, scoring seven goals, in the 2018/19 season and has gone on to be one of the Step 7 side's most reliable players this term, having played in 18 fixtures (of 19) in all competitions, scoring once.

That goal came as West Wratting thrashed Chatteris Town 9-0 away on December 7.

West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Jack Howard (L) and Reiss Oteng (W)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (29151920)
West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Jack Howard (L) and Reiss Oteng (W)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (29151920)

Abbott described him as a 'powerful player that likes to get forward' and feels he has developed the necessary attributes in his two seasons in men's football to contribute a lot at Step 5.

He added that Oteng has a 'strong chance of starting'.

* Read more on Haverhill Rovers, including Abbott's thoughts on tonight's trip to Long Melford.

