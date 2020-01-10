Home   Sport   Article

Haverhill Rovers sign two former players ahead of trip to Walsham-le-Willows

By Hannah Dolman
-
hannah.dolman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:31, 10 January 2020
 | Updated: 14:40, 10 January 2020

Haverhill Rovers have re-signed Luke Haines and Justin Leavers ahead of their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash away to Walsham-le-Willows this weekend.

Haines returns from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting, where he played nine times and scored six goals since joining in September last year.

The experienced Step 5 midfielder is a familiar face at The New Croft, having played 155 times for Rovers across five seasons, scoring 23 goals.

Haverhill Rovers v Thetford Town Luke Haines Haverhill Andrew Cusack Picture by Mark Westley. (16326607)
Haverhill Rovers v Thetford Town Luke Haines Haverhill Andrew Cusack Picture by Mark Westley. (16326607)

He has played six times for Rovers this term, last appearing in a home match on September 4, and has a goal already under his belt in a red shirt – before moving to West Wratting.

Leavers, a former Cambridge United academy scholar, also makes his return to the club where he made 17 appearances in the 2016/17 season, according to the FA Fulltime website.

The striker made 64 appearances for Step 4 side Biggleswade FC (BetVictor Southern Division One Central) in two seasons from 2017/18, scoring 30 goals – 15 per season, before making six appearances for Potton United in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division this season.

Mildenhall Town V Haverhill Rovers League Challenge Cup Semi-Final...Justin Leavers Haverhill..Picture Mark Westley. (26393188)
Mildenhall Town V Haverhill Rovers League Challenge Cup Semi-Final...Justin Leavers Haverhill..Picture Mark Westley. (26393188)

Both are expected to be available for tomorrow's trip to Walsham-le-Willows (3pm). Read manager Marc Abbott's thoughts on the match: here

Haines and Leavers join Ben Bradley, James McCabe, Mitchell Ware and Perry Moody – who re-signed last month – in returning to the club as Abbott continues in his bid to bring 'back some local players and familiar faces'.

Read more
Football

More by this author

Hannah Dolman
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE