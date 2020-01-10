Haverhill Rovers have re-signed Luke Haines and Justin Leavers ahead of their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash away to Walsham-le-Willows this weekend.

Haines returns from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting, where he played nine times and scored six goals since joining in September last year.

The experienced Step 5 midfielder is a familiar face at The New Croft, having played 155 times for Rovers across five seasons, scoring 23 goals.

Haverhill Rovers v Thetford Town Luke Haines Haverhill Andrew Cusack Picture by Mark Westley. (16326607)

He has played six times for Rovers this term, last appearing in a home match on September 4, and has a goal already under his belt in a red shirt – before moving to West Wratting.

Leavers, a former Cambridge United academy scholar, also makes his return to the club where he made 17 appearances in the 2016/17 season, according to the FA Fulltime website.

The striker made 64 appearances for Step 4 side Biggleswade FC (BetVictor Southern Division One Central) in two seasons from 2017/18, scoring 30 goals – 15 per season, before making six appearances for Potton United in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division this season.

Mildenhall Town V Haverhill Rovers League Challenge Cup Semi-Final...Justin Leavers Haverhill..Picture Mark Westley. (26393188)

Both are expected to be available for tomorrow's trip to Walsham-le-Willows (3pm). Read manager Marc Abbott's thoughts on the match: here

Haines and Leavers join Ben Bradley, James McCabe, Mitchell Ware and Perry Moody – who re-signed last month – in returning to the club as Abbott continues in his bid to bring 'back some local players and familiar faces'.

