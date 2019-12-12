Haverhill Rovers are in the market for a new manager for the third time this season, following the resignation of James Bloomfield last night.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club accepted the 26-year-old's decision to step down, with the club this week having been described as in 'freefall' by chairman Ali Shulver.

Rovers conceded five goals for the second consecutive match on Saturday, a 5-0 defeat away to Norwich United, to stretch their losing run to five – Bloomfield experienced victory just twice in his 12 games in charge, which included one league win.

Football - Suffolk Premier Cup - Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Needham Market. Pictured - (L to R) Ali Shulver & James BloomfieldPicture - Paul Tebbutt. (24073572)

The team's poor form coincided with a significant drop down the table from a mid-table position to being just four points off the bottom.

“Right now the club is in freefall,” Shulver said, ahead of Bloomfield's decision to resign on Wednesday evening.

“We now know we are dangerously close to the bottom and we are in a relegation dogfight.

“But we also know we have a reputation for turning over managers and that’s not worked; so we’re looking at different ways of handling it."

After a meeting was called to discuss ways forward, Bloomfield handed in his resignation.

He said: "Firstly I would like to thank the board for the opportunity to manage such a big football club at Step 5.

"After some consideration I have made the decision to resign with immediate effect as my position has become absolutely untenable.

"Thank you for all of the support and I really hope the right actions are taken by the club to move forwards from here."

Bloomfield was the fifth manager through the Rovers' revolving door in the past three seasons, with Ben Cowling, Marc Abbott, Stuart Wardley & Dario Seminerio and Fergus O'Callaghan.

On Thursday morning, former manager Abbott handed in his resignation at higher-league St Neots Town and is understood to be free to talk to his former club.

* Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers are due to host sixth-placed Stanway Rovers this Saturday (3pm).

Shulver said the club are looking to recruit further ahead of the encounter and over the coming weeks, having recently added four faces to their roster in Marcus Hunt, Ryan Yallop, Virgilio Leitao and Spencer Sykes.

He said: “It’s a hugely competitive league but it doesn’t get much harder than Stanway, and the team is not where it wants to be.

“The club needs to be in the right mindset.

“And there are a couple of commitment levels among the players and some issues we need to work out, but it’s a young side who are very inexperienced and probably lacking a bit of leadership.

“We’re really pleased to have Ryan (Yallop) back with us and he played on Saturday – a bit of a baptism of fire for him, but that’s the reality of where we are right now.

“We do need to bring in a lot of players and take the time to spot where the gaps in the team are.”

