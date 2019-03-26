Ex-Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott has returned to his former club to bring Ben Bradley to St Neots Town.

REUNION: Ben Bradley has linked up with former Haverhill Rovers boss Marc Abbott at St Neots Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Abbott left his role as player-manager at The New Croft last month to take over at Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division Central outfit St Neots.

And the former Rovers boss, whose new side currently sit in the relegation zone, has bolstered his squad with the signing of Rovers midfielder Bradley.

The 24-year-old, who has also had a spell at Haverhill Borough in the past, has been a regular in the Rovers side over the last three seasons, making 99 appearances for the first team and scoring 12 goals.

Five of those goals have come during his 27 games during the current campaign, with Bradley's last appearance for Rovers being in the 2-1 home defeat to FC Clacton on March 16.

Bradley, who could make his debut for St Neots in their home clash against Coalville Town tonight, posted on Twitter: "The time has come for me to move on and try a new challenge in football.

"I would like to issue a huge thank you to the Haverhill Rovers family, fans and all the lads for my time there. Here's to this new exciting opportunity."

Rovers sit 12th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table ahead of visiting Clacton this evening (7.45pm).