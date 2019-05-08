Haverhill Borough have appointed Guy Habbin as their new manager.

Habbin, who was previously in charge of Cambridge City's Development team, joins the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

After being demoted from the Premier Division at the end of 2017/18, due to ground grading issues, Borough suffered a tough first season back at Step 6, with numerous managerial changes throughout.

Lee Martin had two spells as interim boss, which included the final two months of the season, and guided the club away from the threat of potential relegation, finishing in 16th place.

New boss Habbin has also worked for Cambridgeshire FA as a coach mentor and holds a UEFA B license. Speaking to the club's website, he said: "I'm delighted to have taken over as first team manager and have been immediately impressed with the club's new infrastructure.

"I am hard working and extremely organised and see no reason why we can't continue the fantastic end to the season."