Haverhill Borough have completed the signing of Newmarket Town's prolific young striker Ryan Collis.

The youngster, who has scored 14 goals from his 15 appearances for the Reserves side in the Kershaw Premier B league this term as well as making two senior appearances, is set to make his debut in Saturday's home game.

Collis is the second new face the club's manager Kevin Parsons has brought in to The New Croft side since taking the top post at the start of the year.

Kevin Parsons - Haverhill Borough manager ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6469651)

The former Newmarket Town assistant has completed the signing ahead of his second game in the dugout – and his first home game in charge; this afternoon's home visit from Leiston Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North (3pm).

Parsons said he knows what Collis can bring to the side, having coached him with The Jockeys U18 set-up last season.

* Follow @russclaydon from 3pm for live updates from The New Croft of Parsons' first home game in charge