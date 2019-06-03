Haverhill Rovers announce new signing Max Dinnell from Thurlow Nunn North side Cornard United
Published: 12:15, 03 June 2019
| Updated: 12:16, 03 June 2019
Haverhill Rovers have announced their second signing in as many days, with the arrival of attacking midfielder Max Dinnell from Cornard United.
The 17-year-old made 40 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League North division club last term, starting 39 of those games.
He scored 12 goals, including the winning goal in their Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final victory, to convince new manager Fergus O'Callaghan to take a chance on the talented youngster.
It will see Dinnell compete in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the first time, after making the step from Step 6 to Step 5 football.
