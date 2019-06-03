Haverhill Rovers have announced their second signing in as many days, with the arrival of attacking midfielder Max Dinnell from Cornard United.

The 17-year-old made 40 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League North division club last term, starting 39 of those games.

Max Dinnell joins Haverhill Rovers from Cornard United 3 June 2019. Picture: Haverhill Rovers (11644795)

He scored 12 goals, including the winning goal in their Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final victory, to convince new manager Fergus O'Callaghan to take a chance on the talented youngster.

It will see Dinnell compete in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the first time, after making the step from Step 6 to Step 5 football.

