Max Dinnell has announced his departure from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Haverhill Rovers.

The young midfielder joined Rovers last summer having made 40 appearances for Cornard United in the First Division North during the previous season.

He has featured on 22 occasions for Rovers this term – scoring four goals – but of late the youngster has had to settle for getting minutes off the bench.

BF-10-08-2019-034-GDHaverhill Rovers No 11 Max Dinnell in action in action. (30397426)

And now he has decided to move on in order to gain regular match action elsewhere.

Dinnell said on Twitter: "Unfortunately my time as a @HaverhillRovers player has come to an end.

"Would like to thank everyone involved at the club for giving me the opportunity! Top club run by some top people. Looking forward to the next big challenge."

Read more Football