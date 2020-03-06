Haverhill Borough have received a boost ahead of tomorrow's home Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash against Diss Town with the news that Casey Phillips has rejoined the club.

The defender, who made 41 appearances for Borough during their promotion-winning 2016/17 campaign, has signed on loan from Premier Division side Mildenhall Town.

Phillips linked up with Mildenhall last summer from neighbouring Newmarket Town and he made a big impression during the opening few weeks of the season.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall v NewmarketFA Vase action Casey Phillips clears for Mildenhall Picture by Mark Westley. (30945920)

However, the ex-Histon player has been sidelined since suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury at Whitton United on September 21, which has limited him to just eight appearances for Ricky Cornish's side.

But he will now look to build up his match fitness back at Borough, with a potential return to the Mildenhall set-up pencilled in for April.

