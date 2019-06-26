Haverhill Borough have announced their first signing activity of the summer, with the signatures of Rory Bone and Ryan Phillips.

Both have been at the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club for several seasons, and have once more committed to The New Croft-based club.

Bone, a versatile player who can play in both attack and defence, has made 147 appearances for the Blues since the 2015/16 season, scoring 20 goals during that time.

FOOTBALL - Waltham Le Willows (W) v Haverhill Borough (H)..Pictured: Rory Bone (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton......PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (13019599)

He played 31 times last season, scoring four times, as the club returned to Step 6 football after a brief foray into the league's Premier Division.

New manager Guy Habbin moved to make him, alongside Phillips, his first signings of the summer.

Phillips, meanwhile, has made 87 appearances in his three seasons with the side, scoring 18 goals.

.. HAVERHILL: Football - Haverhill Borough v Fakenham Town..Jarid Robson and Ryan Phillips..Picture Mark Westley..Picture Mark Westley. (13019619)

The midfielder played just eight times last term, with one goal.

On the other hand, defender Cameron Watson has announced he has left the club – after 70 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

It is not yet known where he will be next season.