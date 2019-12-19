Haverhill Rovers top scorer – teenage goalscoring sensation Tyger Smalls – has announced his intention to leave the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club.

The 17-year-old has netted 15 times for the club in all competitions this term, according to the FA Fulltime website, in 24 appearances.

He has scored some memorable goals in his time with the club's first team.

He is the first change to the squad under new manager Marc Abbott's reign, with the former boss having returned to the club last week.

Smalls announced on Twitter: "To continue my footballing journey I have made the decision to leave @HaverhillRovers.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the club for helping and supporting me! Wishing you huge success in the future and all the best to the team for the rest of the season."

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Tyger Smalls...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (24675031)

Rovers next top scorer is Jordan Palmer with seven goals and Ryan Gibbs with four goals.

