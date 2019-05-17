Stuart Wardley has decided to step down from his role as manager of Haverhill Rovers.

The former Queens Park Rangers player arrived at The New Croft in mid-February following the departure of Marc Abbott to higher-league St Neots Town.

However, just three months after taking the job alongside Dario Seminario, Wardley has opted to resign.

FOOTBALL at Haverhill Rovers.Chalkstone Way, Haverhill.Haverhill Rovers' home game with Brantham Athletic.new manager Stuart Wardley Picture by Mark Westley. (10538098)

"It was a tough decision but I’ll step down as manager," he wrote on Twitter. "I would just like to thank the board and all the players for all their efforts while I was at the club. I wish the boys at the club all the best for next season."

Meanwhile, on their website the club added: "It was the club's hope that Stuart would be able to continue in the role following the end of the season on a full time basis but due to numerous reasons this hasn’t been achievable.

"Everyone at Haverhill Rovers would like to thank Stuart for his hard work and efforts, especially as he came in at a really difficult time for the football club."

There has been no official word as yet regarding Seminario's situation.

* For more on Wardley's departure, see next week's print edition.