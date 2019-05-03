Twelve Haverhill Running Club (HRC) members ran ‘brilliant’ times and made the club proud at Sunday’s London Marathon.

Matthew Clarke finished in just over two and a half hours on Sunday to finish in the top 200.

The annual 26.2 mile race through the UK’s capital saw Clarke beat off more than 50,000 entrants as he crossed the line in 157th position in a time of two hours, 33 minutes and 32 seconds.

But Clarke, who is not an active member of the club, will not be added to the club’s all-time records unless he comes forward.

London Marathon! We had a 12 runners there this weekend:Fiona Tideswell ran and completed in 3:13 which is another club record and puts her in 2nd place on the records. She also gets championship place for London next yearCraig Sisson ran using one of the clubs places allocated to us. He managed a 20 second PB in 3:27:15. This was only his second marathon - his first was Manchester only three weeks ago! Martin Lawrence finished with Craig in this brilliant time on very little training. He is naturally a brilliant and fast runner.Shirley Fowler ran her 80th marathon. She is aiming for the 100 marathon club this year. She and Jackie Dockerill have completed six marathons each this month! London was Jackie's 50th marathon. (9348334)

Fiona Tideswell’s marathon performance did see her enter the club’s record list at second, on the other hand, with her time of 3:13.58.

The new member’s fast time saw her finish in 3,850th place and was only the 406th woman to finish and the 42nd person in the 45-49 age category to cross the line.

The impressive results were also enough to see them qualify for entry into next year’s event, via the Good for Age entry criteria – which rewards the best marathon runners in each age category/gender.

Craig Sisson ran using one of the clubs places allocated to us and managed a 20-second PB in 3:27.15 despite it being only his second marathon.

His first was only three weeks ago but he had recovered enough to run it in 3:27.15. Martin Lawrence finished just behind Sisson in 3:29.11 – the 210th fastest 55-59 year old to finish.

Club captain Hayley Wilson said: “He is naturally a brilliant and fast runner and did that time with very little training.

“We are extremely proud of all of our runners who travelled down for this. A few ran for charity and a coachload of HRC supporters were also there cheering everyone on.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Fowler ran her 80th marathon as she aims to join the 100 marathon club by the end of the year. She and Jackie Dockerill have already completed six marathons each this month and are on the way to achieving their goal – London was Dockerill’s 50th marathon.

And former HRC runner Ian Longland was also fully supported in his £2,700 raising run for the Brain Tumour Charity, a charity close to the club’s hearts after committee member Nigel Chapman’s wife Angie died from a brain tumour last year.

Nigel, who is a founding member of HRC, remains a committee member.

* Haverhill Running Club demonstrated its commitment to the Kevin Henry league by fielding more than 100 runners last Thursday, the first time a club has managed this in the first race of the season.

A strong performance across the club means that they are currently in third position overall, with the women lying second and the men in fourth.

Wilson said: “We are really proud of all of our runners and everyone is looking forward to the next fixture in May held by Ely runners.”

The five fastest females were new members Nicki Davis and Fiona Tideswell, Karen Martin, Tracy Quarrell and Mary Ann Tuli. The fastest five males were Peter Miller who came an impressive sixth overall, Andrew Bell, Charlie Hall, Ian Elden and David Percy. Four of the club’s junior runners also ran.