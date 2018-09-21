Tip of the iceberg for new team after success of opening games

STILL MORE TO COME: Haverhill Rovers Ladies have comfortably won their opening fixtures but manager vows it is just the beginning of 'something great' (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Two games in and the new Haverhill Rovers Ladies team have scored 10 goals – conceding just two – and, according to manager Darryl Tate, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The team lie top of the Women’s Championship South Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s and Girls County Football League after their first home and away fixtures, in a season that will see them play 12 league fixtures.

And Tate said the team achieved their first victories despite missing several first-team players, including only being able to name two substitutes in their 5-0 hammering of Burwell Tigers Ladies on Sunday.

He said he named Amy Evans as captain, with goalkeeper Eloise Hope accepting the vice-captaincy.

“Our aim this season was always about getting promoted,” Tate said.

“But until you play your first competitive games, you really don’t know how realistic that goal is.

“We’ve struggled with some availability in the first few weeks and haven’t been able to field the same team, which isn’t ideal, but if we are able to get results like this despite those issues, things are definitely looking optimistic.

“We set out a stall to go up, and our first two results have given us a lot of confidence in achieving that. There’s way more to come.”

The Ladies team followed their opening victory with an impressive 5-0 win in their first home game on the 3G pitch at The New Croft.

Forward Joely Kirby scored a hat-trick, with a goal each from Abbi Griffin and substitute Emma Barnes to seal three points from the tie.

Tate added:”We have several young players who are part of the future, but they’re inexperienced.

“So Joely is vital for us, she has lots of experience and is great at getting into the right positions.

“She is one of the players I brought from higher-league sides and they are crucial to the team’s development.

“Amy took a drop down from AFC Sudbury to join and Eloise, as a vocal goalkeeper, is going to be important to keeping the defence organised.

“But the whole team have really sparked, we have the makings of something great.”

The team next play higher-league Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds in the first round of the Women’s League Cup on Sunday (2pm).

Tate said the fixture will be a ‘great measure’ of the team’s capabilities, against a side that play in the level above in the league’s Premiership Division.

Meanwhile, the second team played their first game in the Senior Division of the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League, losing 8-3 at home to Chantry Grasshoppers Ladies.

l In the U13 City Division of the Cambridge & District Colts League, Haverhill Rovers Blues produced a strong display to beat Milton Colts 3-0.

Rovers dominated possession with goals from McKenzie Farlie, man of the match Jayden Sullivan and Harlee Stone. They next face Rovers Blacks in the Suffolk U13 Cup on Sunday, at The New Croft.