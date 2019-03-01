Haverhill & District Rugby Club were due to return to league action this weekend, but their visit from St Neots II has been rescheduled for March 23.

They have been reinvigorated in their title battle after achieving a second victory over then table toppers Mildenhall & Red Lodge in their last outing.

Captain Adam Hunt admitted the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West encounter was every bit as competitive as their first meeting, with just three points the combined difference across both games.

But, after coming out on the winning side in both, with a 19-17 scoreline in their last meeting, Hunt believes the division title is within the club’s grasp.

“We did fantastically to beat them,” he said. “We were 17-7 down and we did so well to come back from that – I had to kick the conversion to seal the win, which I’m so pleased I managed to do. It shows what we can do, we twice beat the then league leaders.

“It’s really spurred us on and given us the boost we need to do what we can to stay in second place in the table or even go one better. But the ball isn’t really in our court, we’re relying on the results from other games. We need Mildenhall to beat Shelford IV this weekend.”

Shelford IV have been the league’s dark horses, quietly climbing the table to the pinnacle with a game in hand over Haverhill and Mildenhall in second and third, with just two points separating first from third.

“They’ve taken us all a little by surprise,” Hunt admitted. “There’s still four teams in the battle for two promotion places, which makes the last few games crucial.

“It doesn’t look like I’ll be able to play, at least not for a week or two, as I’ve done something to my shoulder.

“It’s disappointing to get injured at this stage of the season but if I don’t rest up, I’ll probably dislocate it.

“But we’ll have Gavin (Hope) back this weekend I think and Tom Davis (who broke his ankle at the start of the season) should be back too.

“We had about 200 people down at our last game, hopefully we see the same again this weekend too.”

Meanwhile, Mildenhall centre Will Levett has agreed a move to Haverhill for next season.

Hunt said Levett was prioritising Mildenhall games until then but was playing for Haverhill when he can and ‘hasn’t been training with them’.

Mildenhall secretary Iain Hunter said: “Will has signalled his intent to leave at the end of the season to reduce his commute. It has been confirmed to me that he will go to Haverhill once the season is over.

“Until then he will continue to train and play with us.”