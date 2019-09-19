West Wratting chairman John Cliston has praised the attitude of his Kershaw Premier side despite Saturday’s game at Cherry Hinton being ‘abandoned for disciplinary reasons’ in the 80th minute.

The circumstances which led to the game between two sides tipped as title favourites being deserted is understood to be under review by Cambridgeshire FA, with it not known if the game will be rescheduled.

West Wratting were 5-0 ahead, due to a Mitchell Burr hat-trick and a goal each for Luke Haines and Danny Hill, and were on course to inflict a first league defeat of the season on their hosts when the game was abandoned.

Mitchell Burr (left) scored a hat-trick as West Wratting were 5-0 up at the time of the abandonmentPicture: Mecha Morton

Cliston said he did not want to get in the way or impede the county FA in their review of the match, but was keen to praise the 'reaction' of the players.

Cliston said: “I was proud of the way the players reacted to a difficult situation, their attitude was amazing, but we will leave it for Cambs FA.

“I do believe the result should stand; I feel that as brilliant a performance as I have ever seen from West Wratting has been overshadowed by a discipline issue – it’s encouraging for the rest of the season though.”

West Wratting will next host Foxton on Saturday (2pm).

A Cambridgeshire FA spokesman said: “The match was abandoned after 80 minutes with West Wratting leading 5-0.”