Linton Granta have set up an exciting top-of-the-table clash away to Fulbourn Institute in the Kershaw Premier, with just one point separating the sides.

Linton, who currently lie in second, will have a chance to take the league’s top spot for the first time this season in the away fixture on Saturday (3pm).

The team go into the match on the back of an unbeaten league run that spans seven games – and have won their last four games in all competitions.

Linton Granta v Cherry Hinton FC - No 9.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4918466)

Their latest victory came on Saturday at home to Cherry Hinton in the league, in a five-goal thriller they pipped by the odd goal.

And the result also saw striker Simon Greathead go to the top of the goalscorers’ list with 13 goals from 11 appearances in all competitions.

He scored once while defender Nick Wilderspin netted a brace in his first goals for the club since returning over the summer.

Meanwhile, West Wratting fell to their fourth league defeat this season on Saturday.

They were beaten 3-0 at home to Cambridge University Press to leave them a mid-table ninth one-third of the way through their season.

They are next in action on Saturday, at home to St Neots Town Reserves (3pm).

In the Kershaw Senior A, Hundon recorded back-to-back home league victories, with a four-goal haul from their last outing. They beat Gamlingay United 4-1 on Saturday, despite a red card for Finlay Fletcher.

Alex Clark scored a hat-trick, with their fourth goal coming from Branham Ince. They next host Kirkley & Pakefield U23s in the second round of the Suffolk Junior Cup on Saturday (2.30pm).

But Whittlesford United were only able to record a 1-1 draw on the road at Milton, with their goal coming from Alexander Batten.

They will hope for better at Chatteris Town on Saturday (3pm), in the William Cockell Memorial Cup Quarter Final.