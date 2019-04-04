Lee Miller wants his Linton Granta side to rack up a fifth win in a row this weekend to put the pressure on leaders Great Shelford, in what has become a ‘very unusual’ race for the Kershaw Premier title.

Linton made the most of their game in hand last Saturday, beating Hemingfords United 2-1 to cut the gap on Shelford to two points with three games to go.

Miller’s side can regain top spot with a victory at home against Eynesbury Rovers Reserves this Saturday (3pm), as Shelford are without a game.

Linton Granta v Great Shelford - Andy Palmer.Pic - Richard Marsham. (8185226)

In fact, the current table toppers will then play all three of their remaining games in the space of an eight-day window, between April 13-20, before Linton complete their campaign with back-to-back home games on April 27 and May 4.

A peculiar fixture schedule means Linton could be top after this weekend, but then no longer able to win the title when they next return to action. Nevertheless, manager Miller is keen for his side to keep fighting.

“It’s very unusual,” he said. “I’ve never known anything like it with the fixture dates the way they are, but it is what it is. We just need to focus on us. I think we’re back on track now.

“We’ve won our last four games and we’ve come through the blip that we had. Our February form has cost us dearly unfortunately, all we can do now is keep winning.

“It’s not in our hands any more, and we’ve got a very tough game on Saturday against Eynesbury.

“We’ve got to win and put the pressure on Shelford. If we win, we go top again and Shelford will then play after a two-week break, and maybe they will have a lost a little bit of momentum after not playing.”

Andy Palmer and Simon Greathead, Linton’s joint-leading goalscorers, both found the target in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Hemingfords. However, the duo, who have both notched 23 goals each this season, are unavailable for Saturday’s clash with Eynesbury.

Only Eynesbury’s Lee Bassett, with 25 goals, has scored more than the Linton pair.