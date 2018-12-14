Tough match ends in heavy loss for team with title ambitions

Haverhill Table Tennis Club were unable to build on their dominant 10-0 victory in their previous outing, as they fell to an 8-2 home defeat.

The team were beaten by Impington in their final match of the year at their Castle Manor base, to leave them fourth in the Cambridge & District Table Tennis League Division One after eight fixtures.

Captain Alex Horscroft said it was a frustrating night for the team, who had targeted the match as a chance to climb as high as second in their first season back at this level.

Sam and Alex Horscroft at home in 8-2 loss (Div 1) to Impington (5952816)

But they ended up having to play the game without first team regular Gracjan Sen, who was unable to compete due to illness, and, while second team regular Andrew Driver fought hard for the team in his step up from Division Three, he was unable to prevent the loss.

It began well for the home side, with Alex defeating Impington’s Dave Rowell 3-2 for the first point.

But Sam Horscroft could not follow up, as he fell 3-1 to Reno Phyo before Driver lost 3-0 to Jan Hryca. Sam then lost 3-0 to Rowell before Alex was defeated 3-1 by Hryca and Driver lost 3-0 to Phyo to leave Haverhill trailing 5-1.

Two more 3-0 defeats followed for Sam and Driver before Alex fell to the odd set in five against Impington number two Phyo for an 8-1 deficit.

Haverhill, however, were able to have the last word as Alex and Sam recorded a narrow 3-2 win in the final doubles match.

The twins teamed up to produce a strong doubles performance to win the tense five-setter and pull the score back to 8-2, but the competition was, at that stage, long over.

Alex has previously spoken of his desire to finish as high in the league’s top flight as possible and was disappointed by the end result in the final match of the year.

They will return to league action on Monday, January 7 at home to St Ives TTC.

Meanwhile in Division Three, Haverhill II were due to face Sawston, away, in midweek.