Clare’s Gary Paffett endured a challenging weekend in China in the sixth round of this season’s ABB FIA Formula E Championship, as his race was brought to an early finish after 13 laps due to a driveshaft issue in the Sanya E-Prix.

It was a disappointing weekend for Gary Paffett

After picking up his first points of the championship in the previous round, the HWA RACELAB driver was unable to repeat this feat at the inaugural Sanya E-Prix.

“A really disappointing race. I started from the pit lane because we had a problem with the car,” Paffett said. “We just tried to stay clear of all the incidents and stay in the race right through to the finish.

“However, I lost drive after just a few laps. I think it was the drive shaft. Anyway, I was unable to continue. All in all, it has been a really disappointing day. We have to solve the issues with the car before the next race in Rome.”

The weekend started off with two practice sessions, where Paffett finished in 14th and 21st respectively, as the car struggled to reach the same performance levels that it had in the previous round in Hong Kong.

Paffett qualified in 21st place, but an issue with the car meant that he was forced to start from the pit lane after a routine check on the car.

His race ended after 13 minutes, suffering from a driveshaft issue which had also thwarted team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne in Hong Kong. It brought an end to a disappointing weekend for Paffett and the HWA RACELAB team.

The team now head into the European rounds of the championship, with round seven being the Rome E-Prix on April 13.

After the first six rounds, Paffett sits in 17th place in the standings with four points. Portugal’s António Félix da Costa leads Jérôme d’Ambrosio, of Belgium, by one point at the top.