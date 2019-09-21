Haverhill Rovers Ladies will return to league action in the Premiership of the S-Tech Women’s League this weekend, hoping to build on their opening victory a fortnight ago, writes Hannah Dolman.

Head coach Joe White said this Sunday’s trip to Leverington Sports (2pm) was a good opportunity to set out their stall for the season ahead and back up the 3-1 away win in the season opener on September 8.

“Losing in the first round of the FA Cup was not ideal, even if we were up against a higher-league team, so it was important to build on that in the league,” he said.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies first pre-season outing.Coach Joe White.Rovers v Royston Development.. (16775061)

“And we did really well, the goal against us was conceded from a corner rather than open play and that’s really encouraging.

“In fact, it was one of those games where we could have won by even more.

“It was great to see a reaction from the girls last time out and I hope we can take that further forward again on Sunday.

“But there are 24 games or so this season, so it’s a long season with plenty of opportunities.”

Rovers are in their first season in the league’s top flight after achieving promotion in their first season since reforming but are wasting no time in targeting the next step up.

“We should be aiming for a top six position,” White added.

“I know it’s our first season at this level and only our second season together but that shouldn’t stop us being ambitious and believing in what we can do. Our opening result against a strong side just backs that belief up.

“We’ve played just two games this season and we have already improved massively, learning the lessons of the FA Cup defeat so who knows how good we can be.”

White added that he was already seeing the benefits of The Culina Hub’s New Croft girls football pathway, with 16-year-olds Georgia England and Hannah Doyle already breaking into the first team.

l Meanwhile in the Championship, Haverhill Rovers Ladies Development fell to a 9-5 loss on Sunday. They are at home to Cambourne United this Sunday (2pm).