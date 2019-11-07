Haverhill Rovers’ inconsistent form in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division continued at Mundford Road on Saturday, with a high-scoring defeat at Thetford Town.

It was the third time the two sides have met this term, with it proving a high scoring affair with an incredible 15 goal tally – Rovers have scored eight times and Thetford seven across the three fixtures.

Rovers, who had claimed odd goal victories in their first two meetings, were defeated 3-2 away in the league on Saturday.

Haverhill draw level Smalls scores.

Tyger Smalls netted twice but could not prevent the Brecklanders taking the points at home; each team winning their home league meetings.

And Smalls appeared to thrive against Thetford, having scored in all three encounters; the youngster has scored six of Rovers’ eight goals against Thetford this season.

The team will need their top scorer (11) in goal scoring form this weekend, with the 12th placed side set to travel to league leaders Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).

Humphries Thetford keeper makes a save

Skipper Alfie Carroll is set to return to the squad, having been unavailable against Thetford, and will be welcomed back, with Rovers guilty of indecision at the back in the Thetford game.

The home team began strongly and Smith’s free kick midway through the half opened the scoring as it found the far corner of the net through a packed goalmouth.

Ten minutes later and Rovers were level, when one of Smalls’ solo runs was prematurely ended for a penalty, which Smalls then converted for a 1-1 half-time score.

Ross Bailey then put Thetford ahead on the hour mark through a crowded goal area before Rovers once more equalised as Smalls smashed the ball in through a forest of legs.

Thetford make it 3-2

Frustration started to get the better of the home side and Luke Bailey was dispatched to the Sin Bin.

But it was the home team that found a winner just eight minutes from time, Smith scoring the rebound after forcing a top drawer save from Rovers keeper James Young, who spilled the ball.