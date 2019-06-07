Linton Granta have announced Collin Morrice and Dale Archer as the new player-management team in a significant u-turn for last season's Kershaw Premier runners-up.

Linton had appointed former Haverhill Borough and West Wratting manager Rod Gaffan mere weeks ago on Tuesday, May 21 with an announcement on Twitter – a tweet which has since deleted.

But the Step 7 club seem to have reneged on that offer, instead opting for a joint-manager role for goalkeeper Morrice and forward Archer.

It sees Gaffan depart as manager at a Kershaw Premier club within the first month for the second time in as many months, with relations having quickly soured at Fulbourn Institute over an alleged player payment.

Gaffan, who was at Foxton last season, explained on Twitter: "Apparently when offered it hadn’t gone through correct channels so was effectively void."

Archer made 17 appearances (starting 10) for Linton last season in an injury-hit campaign, but still managed to score five goals.

He scored 21 times the season earlier, helping the side secure the Kershaw Premier League Knockout Cup in 2017/18 over eventual league champions West Wratting. He moves into management for the first time.

He will be joined by Linton goalkeeper Morrice, who made 27 appearances last season, keeping five clean sheets.

Morrice, who lies second in the 2019 SPRC National Drag Racing Championships at the halfway stage in his other passion, also steps into management for the first time with the appointment.

They take over immediately, with the club having deleted all mention to the Gaffan appointment.

Linton Granta have been approached for comment.