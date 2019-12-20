Haverhill Rovers U14 Blues blasted away any cobwebs on Saturday, with a 5-3 victory in their first league fixture since September.

The Cambridge & District Colts League U14 Stanley side hosted Cambourne Eagles on a cold and wet morning, having not played a league encounter in months while also being their first fixture since November 2 – a league cup defeat.

Bearing in mind the time between fixtures, it was perhaps understandable that the team started slowly, but it came as a shock to all when Cambourne scored with their first attack of the game less than a minute after the start.

But it prompted a response from Rovers who took a hold of the game and started to push back.

An excellent opening goal came when Sammy Chipps beat two players on a run into the box before firing impressively past the keeper.

Chipps soon followed this up with another quality finish to nose Rovers ahead. The first half turnaround was completed when Harry Jones showed his strength in the air to head in at close quarters following good build up play.

The visitors made more of a game of it in the second half, with their imposing centre forward causing problems for the home defence with his robust and direct approach. At the other end, Rovers continued to play some fine football in creating chance after chance.

Cambourne twice came within a goal of Rovers in increasingly testing conditions. But, each time, Rovers stepped up and scored again to give themselves a two-goal cushion.

Jack Winner showed his trademark skill and persistence to net Rovers’ fourth but the best was saved until last; some calm interplay between goalkeeper William Hammond and centre half Paulo Torres released Chris Barnes who went on a storming run down the left wing.

His pinpoint cross was controlled neatly by Will Osborn who floated a delightful shot over the opposition keeper’s head to end an entertaining game 5-3 to Rovers to leave them within striking distance of the league leaders and with games in hand.

They are due to return to action on January 18.

* Meanwhile in the Eastern Junior Alliance, Haverhill Rovers U13 EJA fell to only their third defeat of the season as they lost 3-0 away to Concord Rangers on Sunday in the EJA Patrons Cup.

Southend-based Concord are top of the EJA Essex league and it is the first time the teams have met this season. The home team started much the brighter and were quickly three goals up within 20 minutes.

Despite a much improved second-half showing from Rovers, they were unable to get back into the game and exited the competition in the second round.

The defeat marks the end of the calendar year for Rovers and an excellent start to life as an Eastern Junior Alliance team.

They go into 2020 three points clear at the top of the Eastern Junior Alliance Cambridgeshire League.

