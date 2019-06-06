Haverhill Ladies team are ‘determined’ to achieve promotion from Division Two of the Halstead and District Tennis League, according to captain Abi Cartwright-Thomas.

They remain unbeaten so far in their quest to reach the league’s top flight, in their second year of competition.

They entered the league last season at the lowest tier as a result of the entrance requirements – having transferred from another league – and just missed out on promotion as they finished second, a fate the team are anxious to avoid this time around.

Cartwright-Thomas said: “We had to concede a few games last season and it cost us promotion at the end, we only just finished second.

“So we’re really keen to change that this year, we have much better availability in our team for matches and we’re on course to win the title and go up.

“We really do think we are capable of remaining unbeaten as well, that would be a great achievement and it’s definitely possible.

“But promotion is the main aim.”

Haverhill were due to face Gosfield away last night in their fifth game of the season. They have won three and drawn one game so far, to leave them in second position in the Division Two table.

Leaders W Bishops B have played one more game – drawing one and winning four – to sit three points ahead of Haverhill.

“We’re still quite early on in the season,” Cartwright-Thomas added. “We’re only about a third of the way in, so we need to keep our concentration and just take it game by game.”

Haverhill beat W Bishops C in their opening fixture, with a 7-1 win before going on to beat Sudbury B by the same scoreline in their second match.

Their third match, away to W Bishops D, was postponed before they drew 4-4 at home to leaders W Bishops B in the first of their two encounters this season.

They then beat Hedingham B 6-2 to set up last night’s match away to Gosfield.