After seeing Haverhill Rovers mark his return by digging deep to earn a point at Ely City, player-manager Marc Abbott wants more of the same when runaway Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Stowmarket Town come to town on Saturday (3pm).

With weather-enforced postponements seeing them go 20 days without any action, Rovers blew away the cobwebs at the Demcom Stadium on Friday night with a battling 1-1 draw in tricky conditions.

Stowmarket – one of just eight teams at Steps 1-6 across the entire country not to taste defeat in the league this term – will provide the sternest of all tests at The New Croft.

However, if 17th-placed Rovers can replicate the characteristics that helped them to leave Ely with a share of the spoils, Abbott believes that ‘anything is possible’.

“It is a tough one but we can get a bit of work into the players in training before it,” he said.

“If we can retain that hard-to-beat mentality that we had out there against Ely, anything is possible.

“We will have a style of play we will be looking to implement. Obviously if we go toe-to-toe football-wise with Stowmarket they will beat us, because they are better individually.

“Not conceding soft goals – that is so important in games like this.

“The back four played excellently against Ely, as did Mitch Ware in goal and Adam Sartini in holding midfield. Them six did a great job and it allowed the attacking players to influence the game – we will need the same against Stowmarket.”

While Abbott has been busy trying to implement his playing style during the early stages of his second stint in charge, he has also been active in terms of recruitment.

Rovers have fielded a very young side for much of the campaign, but with the likes of James McCabe, Ben Bradley and Sartini all signing on in the wake of Abbott’s return to the club, there is now more of an experienced feel to the squad.

“The players we have got in are a bit wiser, a bit stronger mentally and they are able to stick in games. The mix is good,” added Abbott.

“We also have four to come back– Jemel Fox, Ryan Yallop, Max Dinnell and Harry Moore. Two of them are really experienced and the younger ones – Max and Harry – have shown a great attitude. They are doing all that they can to get back and that is great to see.

“Never say never (about more new signings), but we understand that with four to come back we have a decent-sized squad with a good blend.”

