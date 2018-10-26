Haverhill & District Rugby Club are enjoying a much more positive season in the Eastern Counties League Greene King 2 West.

The club beat Sawston 29-15 on the road on Saturday to record their fourth successive victory from five outings (one walkover).

They did not start their campaign – at a lower level than last year’s due to demotion – well, with an opening game loss away at league-leaders St Ives II but have overturned that defeat with victories since.

WINNING RUN: Haverhill

The club are in a strong position in the league with one game in hand, but the same number of points (20), wins (four) and bonus points (three), as the top-of-the-table club.

The club are in a stronger position than last season with more player availability and the return of some key players, which has helped them find their footing in the league.

It has also seen them score a lot more points – with more to their name after five matches than in all 14 fixtures of last season’s campaign – and returned a four-goal try scoring game away at Sawston to record their most recent bonus point.

It also saw their kicker convert all tries and score a penalty, although the official RFU score suggests a conversion was missed.

They will look to replicate this result in their next league fixture, a home match to Mildenhall Red Lodge on Saturday (3pm).

They have forged close ties with their near neighbours and will know the team well, having played a number of friendlies in pre-season.

The new Ladies team will also be playing a mixed development side (11am).