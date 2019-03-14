With just one win from their last six, Haverhill Rovers’ recent form does not look strong, with a 2-0 home loss in their latest outing to league leaders Histon on Saturday.

But a slightly deeper analysis and it becomes clear that the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club have been up against it of late, with them due to face all but one of the top six teams over the course of a month.

They have already taken on Wroxham, Walsham-le-Willows, Godmanchester Rovers and, most recently, Histon in their last four and will play host to second-placed Woodbridge Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Histon FC..Pictured: Luke Haines reacts after Histon score their second goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (7661346)

But first they will host FC Clacton on Saturday (3pm) in their first meeting of this campaign, with the reverse fixture having already been called off twice – once for bad weather and once for floodlight issues.

Manager Stuart Wardley said: “There’s no easy game, there really isn’t, but it has been a very tough run of fixtures in the last few games.

“You just have to take the positives from them and look to build on that for the next game, obviously a draw at Wroxham and win over Walsham was great, but it’s been a lot harder against Goddy and Histon.

“And, on Saturday, I thought we were very good in the first half and really limited them in the tricky conditions – it was very windy.

“Histon are a big, physical side and, considering how young we are, I thought the boys showed a lot of grit and determination.

“Both goals came in the second half; the first was a very good strike which we were unlucky to concede, the game had the feel of a 0-0 I thought. And we didn’t deserve to go 2-0 down either.

“The boys put in a great team effort and it came down to those fine margins yet again – great experience for the young side though to prepare them for the next time we are up against a team like this.”

Wardley did not hide from the fact Rovers have been light on goals since losing top scorers Marc Abbott and Mark Lovell in February, and have only netted twice since January.

“It is something we need to work on,” he admitted. “But we are not going to rush things, we need to be as consistent as we can be to the end of the season and then we will assess where we are and if we need to bring anyone in.

“But we have a lot of faith in our youth players and feel it’s vital we give them a chance first.”

He said centre midfielder Ross Laird made his debut in the Histon loss, having transferred to Rovers from Saffron Walden.