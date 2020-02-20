Haverhill Rugby Club are in the process of re-establishing a second team, with hopes of entering them in the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West from the next league campaign.

The decision to re-form a second Saturday side follows the success and ‘buzz’ created among the players and supporters alike, demonstrated by the club’s ‘brilliant’ VP (Vice President) Days.

The club are due to host their final VP Day of the season this Saturday, as the team host March Bears in a crucial league clash.

Haverhill v Mildenhall - Haverhills Zac Evans and Mildenhalls Ian McKay.Pic - Richard Marsham. (29535337)

“Availability will not be an issue this weekend,” Evans added. “We never struggle for numbers on VP Days, which are always brilliant.

“A big game like March combined with a VP Day will make it a really great occasion and will showcase the brilliant buzz at the club.

“The success we have been enjoying with big wins has led to quite a few new players getting in touch, it all just feels good.

“So we are wanting to capitalise on the good vibes and get a second team out playing – we’ve got about 30 players or so signed up and we can’t get them all on the pitch on a Saturday at the moment.

“We need a few more to be able to regularly field a second team but we are well on the way to being able to do that.”

He confirmed that a second string side would be placed in the same division in the EC 2 West but, with the firsts targeting promotion to the league’s top division at the end of this season, he hopes they would be playing at different levels in 2020/21.

“The first team definitely have a target to get out of this division and have ambitions to play higher,” Evans confirmed.

“That’s not what the second string would be, not to begin with anyway.

“Things can always change but, at the moment, it wouldn’t be about promotion but about strength in depth and making sure everyone that wants to play week in, week out gets to play.

“We don’t want people making the effort to turn up to training and then not even getting on the pitch on a Saturday, that’s not fair.”

