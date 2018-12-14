Haverhill Rovers Ladies unleashed another goal frenzy in the Championship South of the S-Tech Cambridgeshire Women’s County League to remain top of the league.

The team defeated Park Ladies 7-2 on the road on Sunday to record their second consecutive league victory.

Joely Kirby extended her goal scoring tally to 21, from 11 appearances in all competitions, as she netted twice.

Darryl Tate (left) has now left as first team manager with Kayleigh Steed (right) taking over on an interim basis. Picture Mark Westley

Kayleigh Nolan also scored a brace to bring her scoring total to seven goals – from eight appearances – with additional scores from Cat Upton and interim manager Kayleigh Steed, who is coaching the team on a temporary basis until a suitable replacement boss is recruited.

“All fixtures are done now for the year and the ladies can have a well-deserved break before a heavy lot of fixtures in the new year,” she said.

“The team have surpassed all expectations, and have got to Christmas having only lost two games (one league, one cup).

“That is so much more than we ever expected and it’s brilliant for the team.

“It’s not just the results, but also the way we are playing, which is just fantastic to see.

“Promotion is still on the cards (to the S-Tech Women’s Premier Division) and is a big aim for us this season.”

But, Steed added that it had been hard to drum up interest in the manager position and, ahead of Sunday’s match, no applications had been received.

She hopes this will change as interest in women’s football increases locally.