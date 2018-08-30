Marc Abbott and Dario Seminario spoke to the Haverhill Echo shortly after Rovers secured their place in the First Round Qualifying of this year's Emirates FA Cup competition.

They beat higher-league side Maldon & Tiptree by a 2-1 margin to progress - with the winning goal coming from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

The change in fortunes came after the management side chose to alter the tactics and team formation, bringing on more attacking players.

Hear what they said below: