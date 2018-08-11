Haverhill Rovers have progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Haverhill Borough by 2-0 on their grass pitch at The New Croft in front of BBC cameras.

A goal in each half proved the difference for the home team, with victory setting up a preliminary round home tie against Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday, August 25 (3pm).

It began evenly, with both teams a little reserved as they tried to find their rhythm with the knowledge of a 602-strong crowd and the nation watching.

The game was live streamed on BBC iPlayer, as the national broadcaster has committed to showing at least one game per round in the early stages.

And as the game went on, it was the home side who became increasingly dominant as Borough struggled to find many shots – on target or not.

GOAAAALLLLL: Mikey Davis let loose on a first half effort that catapulted across goal and into the net (Picture: Richard Marsham)

The first goal came from former Borough man Mikey Davis after 34 minutes, as he took the ball to the edge of the box before unleashing a low shot across goal and past the outstretched 'keepers fingers.

With Borough's target man Rory Bone looking isolated up front, opportunities came few and far between for the visitors despite plenty of effort and desire.

After the break, Rovers were forced to track back as Borough looked to begin a fightback but their attacking energy dissipated as soon as Rovers new signing Prince Mutsunguma solidified his top performance with a goal after 66 minutes, a little against the run of play.

His first goal for the club in competition, and the second goal for Rovers, killed off the challenge posed by the visitors as the final quarter of the match seemed to be prolonging the inevitable.

