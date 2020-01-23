Guy Habbin feels his Haverhill Borough side are getting stronger every week after they came back from a goal down to record back-to-back wins at the weekend, writes Alex Moss.

After beating the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North’s bottom side Wisbech St Mary 3-1 a fortnight ago, Borough doubled their winning streak with a victory by the same scoreline against Framlingham Town on the New Croft 3G on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Ryan Phillips, Dan Gleeson, his first for the club, and Tom Thurlborn helped the hosts complete the comeback against a Fram side that finished with 10 men, after Cyrus Thorpe was shown a red card with the score at 2-1.

Dan Gleeson (right) celebrates his goal for Haverhill Borough on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

The win pushed Habbin’s men up one place to 15th in the First Division North table and, ahead of a trip to 10th-placed Debenham LC this Saturday (3pm), the Borough boss is pleased with how his side have picked up results in the last two weeks.

“We’re getting stronger and stronger,” Habbin said. “Whether that be with a new signing coming in, or as a group, with every week we’re getting stronger.

“The mentality in the group is good, every week we’re working hard in training and doing our best in the games as well.

“We had our chances in the first half. We hit the crossbar and created several good chances to score.

“Framlingham created chances as well and the score could have been 3-3 at half time.

“We went in 1-0 down at half time, but we just said at half time to keep at it and put away the chances which come our way. Ryan Phillips has got us level and from that point we really grew into the second half.”

Ex-professional Gleeson, who joined Borough in the summer, has played most of his 11 games so far for Borough in defence, but a recent move further up the pitch has reaped its rewards.

“Dan’s been playing at centre half most of the time,” Habbin said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve pushed him further up the pitch.

“He’s obviously a good player, and brings experience and leadership which is invaluable to us.”

Habbin is preparing for another reshuffle to his defence this week, as influential defender Victor Garcia departs to the Netherlands to study for a business degree, in Groningen.

In his place is expected to be imminent signing Liam Rodden, who is set to join from higher league Peterborough Northern Star.

The defender has made 26 appearances this season for the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division club, who play one league higher than Borough.

West Wratting let a 2-0 lead slip to lose 4-2 away at Ely City Reserves in the Kershaw Premier on Saturday.

A Callum Harrison brace had put Wratting on course for their first win of 2020, before goals from William Crisp (two), Joshua Lowe and Joseph Murfitt helped complete the comeback for the home side.

Elsewhere, Linton Granta slipped to a 3-0 home defeat to title chasers Cambridge University Press at the weekend.

Jack Chandler, Matthew Chapman and Bahador Chizari all found the target for the visitors.

Wratting, who have dropped one place from fifth to sixth in the table, host CUP this Saturday (2pm).

Linton, now third from bottom following last weekend’s defeat, entertain second-placed Cherry Hinton on Saturday (2pm).

