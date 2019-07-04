Harry Wendelken is itching to get back to the All England Club in Wimbledon, with Britain’s number one junior boy looking to build on his impressive debut last year.

The 17-year-old from Horseheath is hopeful of securing entry as a wild card for the famous SW19 event’s boys’ singles and doubles competitions. He competed at his first ever Grand Slam event at The Junior Championships in 2018.

And, although the former Culford School pupil had to take time out of training for his GCSEs, managed to reach the semi-finals of the doubles alongside partner James Story.

Harry Wendelken, competed in his first Junior Wimbledon in 2018 (13238490)

Wendelken, who had graced the courts of SW19 in the Road to Wimbledon event, did not enjoy the same fortunes in the singles draw, losing in the first round.

But mum Kim said Harry had ‘loved’ the experience of playing in a Grand Slam. In the year since, Wendelken has relocated to Sweden to train at the Good to Great Tennis Academy, to further his development.

Kim said: “He has a good chance (of receiving the wild card) but it’s down to the AELTC committee. He’s the highest ranked British boy in qualifying acceptances, so it’s usually a foregone conclusion.

“He has had some wrist and back injuries which have caused him setbacks, so it’s been a mixed year.

“But he’s really excited and looking forward to Wimbledon, he loved it last year. He really likes the atmosphere and support of a grand slam event. I would like to see him go three rounds this year – it sounds like boxing! – so I would like to see him reach the Last 16 in the singles.

“And obviously it would be great to see him do well in the doubles again, but there’s not huge amounts of pressure – Harry doesn’t feel any, we take it as just another tournament. It just happens to be the best tournament in the world.”

Kim said that Harry is due to get under way on Saturday, when the junior event begins, and is due to partner Blu Baker in the doubles.

It will be his fourth grand slam junior appearance, having also competed at both the Australian and French Open in the last year.