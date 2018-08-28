Following the weekend's preliminary round fixtures, the draw for the first round qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup (£6,000 to all the winners) was made at Wembley today and released at 1pm.

The Emirates FA Cup (3836176)

An intriguing stand-out tie locally a week on Saturday (September 8) is Haverhill Rovers, who overcame higher-league opponents Maldon & Tiptree in dramatic circumstances on Saturday, at home to fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Long Melford. The Villagers triumphed 3-1 at home to Essex Senior League side St Margaretsbury.

Rovers have not made this stage of the competition since the 2011/12 campaign, when they exited the competition following a 1-0 defeat away to King's Lynn Town (source: Football History Database).

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Madon & Tiptree in the FA Cup..Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (3817183)

Meanwhile, opponents Melford are one win away from equalling their record run in the competition in their 150th year, having made the first round of qualifying for the first time since that run 14 years ago, where they won 2-1 at Marlow before losing 2-1 at Yeading in the second round of qualifying in 2004/05.

AFC Sudbury's reward for overcoming Suffolk divisional rivals Mildenhall Town on Saturday (2-0) is a home game with higher-league Royston Town, who play in Needham Market's newly-formed Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Central.

Sudbury, Suffolk, 25 August 2018..Football action from AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town in the FA Cup - AFC celebrate a goal. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (3803256)

Following two years of not winning a game in the competition, Bury Town's 2-0 win at Waltham Abbbey has led to Ben Chenery's side being handed an away trip to Burnham, with the Buckinghamshire side having been newly relegated to the Hellenic League Division One East.

Newmarket Town's reward for a late Shaun Avis winner at home to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (2-1) is a tough trip to higher-league Bostik North Division title favourties Heybridge Swifts, who captured the imagination with their run in the competition last year, making the first round proper.

Soham Town Rangers would be away to FC Romania, if they win their preliminary round tie at Biggleswade, which was abandoned on Saturday following a serious clash of heads between Phil Turner and Callum Russell. At the time of writing it is not known when that preceding tie will be replayed.

Finally, Needham Market enter the competition with an away tie at Barton Rovers, who are divisional rivals in the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Central and are based in Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire.