West Suffolk Sports Award for youth coach

Gary Dourado is presented with the Iliffe Media People's Champion Award by sports editor Russell Claydon Picture: Phil Morley

Gary Dourado has dedicated his Greene King IPA West Suffolk Sports Award to everybody connected with the Haverhill Rovers Under-13 side that he manages.

At last Thursday’s event at Tattersalls in Newmarket, Dourado beat off competition from basketball player Hayley Rigby and boxer Demie-Jade Resztan to be crowned the Iliffe Media People’s Champion.

It is an individual accolade, voted on by the public, but Dourado was keen to recognise all of the people that have been involved since he took over the team four years ago.

“It was just nice to be nominated and for people to see what we are doing,” he said.

“It shows the players in my team that if you help people, the rewards are there. I love football and I love my team.

“The team started because the players that came to play were told they were not good enough to play for other teams.

“We just want them to be able to enjoy their football, regardless of ability. That is what football should be about.

“This award is for everybody connected with the team.”

