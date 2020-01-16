West Wratting boss frustrated by fragmented fixture list

West Wratting boss Lee Miller has found carrying momentum hard after just one game in six weeks in the Kershaw Premier.

After a thumping 9-0 win at home to Chatteris Town at the start of December, they had to wait until January 4 for their next fixture, which saw them fall to defeat.

And they now face another week off before visiting Ely City Reserves on Saturday (3pm), something Miller admits he has never experienced before.

Linton Granta Reserves v West Wratting Reserves - West Wrattings celebrate their second goal.NO TEAM SHEET AVAILABLE.Pic - Richard Marsham. (26622304)

“I’ve never known anything like it to be honest,” he said. “One game in six weeks is far from ideal, but it is what it is and you’ve just got to try and stay sharp in training .”

He further explained how it affected his side in their recent 4-2 loss against Comberton United. He said: “We weren’t sharp and lacked anticipation from the get go.”

Despite the setback, Miller is confident his team can continue the momentum they have established this season and get back to winning ways.

“We’re firmly in the title race and have had aspirations of winning the league since the start of the season,” he said. “We’re doing really well but there are about five teams that have a chance at getting the title, so we’ve just got to continue playing our usual game.”

West Wratting currently sit fifth in the Kershaw Premier, but with games in hand over a couple of teams above them, to leave Miller excited for the rest of the season.

“It’s a very interesting league this year, it’s exciting,” he said.

“At the start of this season we said we wanted to win a cup and be up there competing for the league at the end, so we’re currently ticking both boxes.”

Miller insists Saturday’s game against Ely will be no pushover.

“The table deceives them,”he said. “They’re a good, hard working side who won’t let you settle.

“We only narrowly beat them 2-1 at the start of the season so we know it’s going to be a big challenge.

“Hopefully we can get a win and build some momentum going into the rest of the season.”

l Meanwhile in the Kershaw Premier, Linton Granta won their first match since October 26 – and first league win since October 19 – with a 1-0 win at home to Eaton Socon on Saturday.

The single goal victory moved them up the table a place to 11th, while also providing them with their first league points of 2020.

Linton will once more play host this weekend, with the visit of fourth-placed Cambridge University Press on Saturday (2pm).

