West Wratting chairman John Cliston has revealed that the Kershaw Premier club have been awarded three points, following a discipline hearing into the circumstances that saw their away league game at Cherry Hinton abandoned.

The match on September 14 was ‘abandoned for disciplinary reasons’ in the 80th minute with visitors West Wratting 5-0 ahead, due to a Mitchell Burr hat-trick and a goal each for Luke Haines and Danny Hill.

The specific incident which led to the game – between two sides tipped as title favourites – being deserted was reviewed by a Cambridgeshire FA Discipline Hearing on October 16 and West Wratting have since been cleared of any wrongdoing, Cliston has said.

Mitchell Burr (left) scored a hat-trick in the Cherry Hinton match, which has now been awarded to West Wratting following a disciplinary hearing

It means the club move up to third in the table, while also inflicting a first league defeat of the season on their hosts.

Cliston said: "I have just had it confirmed that West Wratting FC were found to not have been responsible for the game being abandoned and the score of 5-0 stands and we have been awarded the points.

"I was confident we had done nothing wrong and we had to let it play out.

"I am really pleased for Lee Miller (manager) and the players as it took the shine off what was amongst the best performance from a West Wratting team for many years."

The FA Full-Time website has been updated to reflect this outcome.

A Cambridgeshire FA spokesman said: “Following the conclusion of the disciplinary case in the Cherry Hinton v West Wratting match, the League Management Committee have decided the result of the match will stand."