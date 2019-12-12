Lee Miller could not wipe the grin off his face after his West Wratting team inflicted a nine-goal rout of Kershaw Premier rivals Chatteris Town on Saturday.

And nor should he have to after a double brace for Luke Haines, hat-trick for Kyle Clarke and goal apiece for Reiss Oteng and Jonathan Welsh saw the 2017/18 league champions produce their best form of their campaign so far.

It also significantly boosted the team’s scoring tally to 37 goals in 12 appearances – an average of 3.1 goals per game – which is bettered only by league leaders Cherry Hinton’s incredible 49 goals from 13 fixtures, an average of 3.8 goals per game.

Linton Granta v West Wratting - Lintons David Auger is double teamed byWrattings Martyn Farrant and Jon Welsh..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (24008820)

The result comes just one weekend after Wratting reached the Kershaw Premier League KO Cup final by overcoming second-placed Cambridge University Press, a serious title contender this season.

Miller’s team are away to second-from-bottom Fulbourn Institute on Saturday (2pm) in the first of four back-to-back away games.

They will look to stretch their unbeaten run to seven in all competitions against a team who have won just twice so far.

Linton Granta v West Wratting - Wratting manager Lee Miller..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (24008831)

However, both of Fulbourn’s victories have come in their most recent successive fixtures – beating Ely City Reserves 2-1 away last Saturday – to offer a much bigger threat than their first meeting of the season.

On that occasion, Wratting (5th) beat Fulbourn 5-1 at home on the opening day of the season in August.

Miller will hope his own side’s recent form will be enough to overcome a team enjoying better form and results.

Meanwhile, Linton Granta were left shellshocked at home by Hemingfords United on Saturday, after getting pegged back from a 3-0 lead to end with a 3-3 draw.

A Harry Atherton brace and Sam Saunders score had put the team in 12th in a comfortable leading position, as they looked on course to repeat October’s Kershaw Premier Knockout Cup 3-0 quarter-final win.

But their visitors found another gear in their first league meeting of the season, with the side in 14th fighting back to claim a point.

It sums up the Linton’s recent form, which saw them come into the game on a three-match losing streak in all competitions.

But it has also been a period made more difficult by their lack of fixtures, with Saturday’s league outing their first since losing 3-0 away in the West Wratting derby on November 9.

They have only played once in the intervening time, a 2-1 loss at home to Cherry Hinton in the semi-final of the division’s Knockout Cup.

They will look to put recent disappointment’s behind them on Saturday, away to Eaton Socon (2pm).

The reverse fixture, scheduled for November 16, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, as was the away fixture against CUP on November 23.

